Soccer-UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:17 IST
UEFA has moved this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday.
UEFA also said that the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be played at neutral venues "until further notice".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UEFA
- European
- St Petersburg
- Ukrainian
- Champions League
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Russian
- Paris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine
Will to keep up talks would be positive signal for four-way Ukraine talks - France