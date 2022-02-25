Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: UEFA move Champions League final from Russia to France

The UEFA Executive Committee on Friday decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men's Champions League from Saint Petersburg, Russia to Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

25-02-2022
Representative Image (Photo: UEFA.com) . Image Credit: ANI
The UEFA Executive Committee on Friday decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men's Champions League from Saint Petersburg, Russia to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday, May 28 at 21:00 CET. The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.

"UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to the French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis. Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement," Europe's chief footballing body in a statement said. The UEFA Executive Committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. Air India is operating three flights between India-Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26. The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centres, and authorized travel agents.

India strongly emphasized the need for all sides to exercise the utmost restraint and intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure a mutually amicable solution. (ANI)

