Soccer-Europa League round of 16 draw

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:55 IST
Soccer-Europa League round of 16 draw

The Europa League round of 16 draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday, producing the following ties: Rangers v Red Star Belgrade

Braga v AS Monaco Porto v Olympique Lyonnais

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen Sevilla v West Ham United

Barcelona v Galatasaray RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow

Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and the second legs on March 17.

Porto and Betis will play their first legs at home on March 9 to avoid a clash with Braga and Sevilla, respectively. Russian club Spartak Moscow will play their home tie at a neutral venue, according to a decision made by European soccer governing body UEFA earlier on Friday.

