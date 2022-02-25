Soccer-Europa League round of 16 draw
The Europa League round of 16 draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday, producing the following ties: Rangers v Red Star Belgrade
Braga v AS Monaco Porto v Olympique Lyonnais
Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen Sevilla v West Ham United
Barcelona v Galatasaray RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow
Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt The first legs of the last-16 ties will be played on March 10 and the second legs on March 17.
Porto and Betis will play their first legs at home on March 9 to avoid a clash with Braga and Sevilla, respectively. Russian club Spartak Moscow will play their home tie at a neutral venue, according to a decision made by European soccer governing body UEFA earlier on Friday.
