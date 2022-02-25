Left Menu

'The toughest call I've made': Khawaja parts ways with Sydney Thunder

Australia batter Usman Khawaja on Friday ended his long-stint with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder due to family reasons.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:13 IST
Usman Khawaja (Photo/ Sydney Thunder Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia batter Usman Khawaja on Friday ended his long-stint with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder due to family reasons. According to Sydney Thunder, Khawaja and his wife Rachel expecting their second child and the Brisbane-based 35-year-old - who was contracted to the Club until the end of next summer - said he wanted to remain as close as possible to his family next summer.

"I hate talking about the decision I've made... it's the toughest call I've made as a cricketer because Sydney Thunder, the players, the coaching and support staff, and the club's supporters mean so much to me," said Khawaja in a statement. "However, it is for family reasons, and while I'm leaving people who know me realise a big part of my heart will always remain with Thunder. I don't want people to think I've cut my ties with Sydney Thunder because I'll always care about the club; the players; the entire organisation," he further said.

"A part of that is because I believe I helped shape Thunder from the start. In many ways Sydney Thunder is, to me, like a baby I've watched grow and develop," he added. The Australia batter said he leaves the club knowing Sydney Thunder is on the right track to continue to grow and prosper in the BBL.

"That is probably the greatest thing. It's quite special to be at that stage because - as much as it sucks that I'm leaving - it's not as though Thunder is in a position where the club is really struggling," said Khawaja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

