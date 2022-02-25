Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this year, after the country launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi's Olympic Park, but F1 organisers said it was "impossible" to hold the race in the "current circumstances."

