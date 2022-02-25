Left Menu

Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:39 IST
Formula One on Friday said it will not race in Russia this year, after the country launched an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian Grand Prix, which joined the calendar in 2014, was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Sochi's Olympic Park, but F1 organisers said it was "impossible" to hold the race in the "current circumstances."

