Ganesh Satish double ton floors Maharashtra

Ganesh Satish pummeled the Maharashtra attack into submission as his elegant 275 put Vidarbha in a commanding position on the second day of their Elite Group G Ranji Trophy game here on Friday.

Satish, who registered his highest individual score and his second first class double hundred, took the Maharashtra attack to task as Vidarbha posted a mammoth 569 for 5 declared in their first essay. His previous best was 237 against Andhra in the 2019-20 season.

The right-handed batter, who walked in number four, played shots at will and round the park as he tore into a pedestrian Maharashtra attack.

He and wicket-keeper batter Akshay Wadkar (145 not out off 283 balls), who also notched up his seventh first class hundred, added a staggering 288 runs for the fourth wicket.

Wadkar, who notched up his second hundred of the season, played the perfect second fiddle, hammering 17 fours in his 283-ball knock.

Satish struck 33 fours and five maximums in his 482-ball knock before being cleaned up by experienced Maharashtra left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav (2/134), but till then the damage had been done at the Gurgaon cricket ground.

Akshay Karnewar (39) also played his part well. Wadkar remained unbeaten on 145 as skipper Faiz Fazal decided to declare the innings.

In reply, Maharashtra lost opener Yash Nahar (22). Last match's hero Pawan Shah, who made a double hundred on debut, was unbeaten on 24, when stumps were drawn, with Maharashtra at 46 for 1.

Maharashtra has a mountain to climb, as they trail by 523 runs. Brief Scores: Vidarbha 569/5 declared (Ganesh Satish 275, Akshay Wadkar 145 not out, Mukesh Choudhary 3/101, Satyajeet Bachhav 2/134) versus Maharashtra 46/1. Maharashtra trail by 523 runs.

At Rohtak: Assam 265 (Riyan Parag 91, Subham Mandal 56, Karan Sharma 3/31, Aaqib Khan 3/39) and 5/1 versus Uttar Pradesh 274 (Samarth Singh 70; Dhruv Jurel 55; Mukhtar Hussain 3/51). Assam trail by 4 runs.

