Ind vs SL: Maheesh Theekshana, Kusal Mendis ruled out of T20I series

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana and Kusal Mendis have been ruled out of the T20I series against India.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:16 IST
Sri Lanka in action (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana and Kusal Mendis have been ruled out of the T20I series against India. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya De Silva have been drafted in the squad for the remaining T20I against India.

"Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya De Silva have been drafted into the T20I squad in place of injured Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana," the SLC said in a statement. "Both Mendis and Theekshana suffered hamstring injuries during the 5th T20I vs Australia.

"Maheesh Theekshana will return home, whilst Wanindu Hasaranga also will return home from Australia," SLC added. India defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I on Thursday. Both teams will now lock horns in the second T20I on Saturday. (ANI)

