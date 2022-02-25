Rugby-Ireland name team to play Italy in Six Nations

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has named the following team to face Italy in the Six Nations in Dublin on Sunday. Ireland team:

15. Michael Lowry (Leinster) uncapped 14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 39 caps 12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 54 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps 10. Joey Carbery (Munster) 29 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps 8. Caelan Doris (Leinster) 14 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 37 caps 6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster, captain) 81 caps

5. Ryan Baird (Leinster) 7 caps 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 27 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 54 caps 2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 4 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster) 42 caps Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster) 23 caps 17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 45 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 20 caps 19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 3 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster) 24 caps 21. Craig Casey (Munster) 4 caps

22. Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 102 caps 23. James Hume (Ulster) 3 caps

