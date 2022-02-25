Left Menu

Just focus on winning medals: CoA tells paddlers ahead of WTT Contender

But what is important is to maintain the level after reaching there, said Mudgil.The CoA has also lined up a meeting with the TTFI panel of coaches on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:37 IST
Just focus on winning medals: CoA tells paddlers ahead of WTT Contender
  • Country:
  • India

Gita Mittal, chairperson of the three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed to run the affairs of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), has urged the players to focus on wining medals and vowed to extend them all support in their pursuit of achieving glory for the country.

After having cleared Team India and other paddlers for the WTT Contender in Oman beginning on February 27, the CoA had a virtual meeting with the players bound for Muscat on Thursday.

Mittal, in the company of other members Chetan Mittal and S D Mudgil, interacted with the athletes during the 30-minute meeting, which was also attended by chief national coach Manjit Singh Dua.

The chairperson sought to know the players' plans for the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games.

''We are here to help you in whatever way possible. We don't want you hindered in any way and concentrate on the job at hand -- playing well to win medals for the country,'' Mittal said in a release.

The meeting was attended by top players such as Anthony Amalraj, G Sathiyan, Sanil Shetty, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale, Akula Sreeja and Ayhika Mukherjee, besides the two coaches, Arup Basak and Subhajit Saha.

Mudgil and Chetan Mittal asked the players to put their best foot forward in realising their dreams. ''As an athlete, I know the struggles players make to reach a certain level. But what is important is to maintain the level after reaching there,'' said Mudgil.

The CoA has also lined up a meeting with the TTFI panel of coaches on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022