Manchester United drop Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights amid Ukraine crisis

Premier League club Manchester United on Friday announced that they have withdrawn Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights amid the Ukraine crisis.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:39 IST
Manchester United stadium Old Trafford (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Premier League club Manchester United on Friday announced that they have withdrawn Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights amid the Ukraine crisis. United's deal with Aeroflot was due to expire this year. Earlier this week, Aeroflot were prevented from flying to the UK this week.

Manchester United has released the following club statement: "In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights." "We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men's Champions League from Saint Petersburg, Russia to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday, May 28 at 21:00 CET. The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Later, Putin ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

