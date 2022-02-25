Mundhe's career-best 207 drives Nagaland forward

Seasoned allrounder Shrikant Mundhe struck his maiden double century to put Nagaland in the driver's seat in their Ranji Trophy plate group match here on Friday.

Mundhe slammed three sixes and 28 boundaries en route to his career-best 207 (302 balls), while Chetan Bist was unbeaten on 107 as Nagaland reached 413 for 5 in their first innings at stumps on day two at the Videocon Academy here.

Arunachal Pradesh were bundled out for 216 in their first innings conceding a 197-runs first innings lead.

Overnight 70, the Maharashtra veteran lost his partner early in the day but thereafter he along with Bist steered the show in a 217-run fifth wicket stand.

Opener Al Bashid Muhammed remained unbeaten on a dogged 116-ball 48 as Manipur kept their hopes alive, taking an overall lead of 180 against Mizoram at the Jadavpur University second campus ground.

Pace bowling allrounder Taruwar Kohli did not allow Manipur batters to settle down en route to his 4 for 41 but the Manipur glovesman held on at the other end.

Al Bashid slammed one six and seven fours en route to his 116-ball 48 as Manipur ended the day at 110 for 5 in their second essay.

Earlier, Kangabam Singh (3/24) and Bishworjit Konthoujam (3/38) claimed three wickets each as Manipur bundled out Mizoram for 127 in 49.5 overs to take a first innings lead.

Brief Scores: At Eden Gardens: Bihar 431/9 declared; 115.1 overs (Sakibul Gani 98, Bipin Saurabh 76, Babul Kumar 73; Palzor Tamang 3/93). Sikkim 138/3; 36 overs (Liyan Khan 65 batting, Kranthi Kumar 56 batting). Match to continue.

At Videocon Academy: Arunachal Pradesh 216. Nagaland 413/5; 106 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 207, Chetan Bist 107 batting; Akhilesh Sahani 2/57, Yab Niya 2/92).

At Jadavpur University Second Campus, Saltlake: Manipur 197 and 110/5; 40 overs (Al Bashid Muhammed 48 batting; Taruwar Kohli 4/31). Mizoram 127; 49.5 overs (Iqbal Abdulla 41; Kangabam Singh 3/24, Bishworjit Konthoujam 3/38). Match to continue. PTI TAP ATK ATK

