WTA announces further updates to second half of 2022 sesaon

The WTA on Thursday announced further updates to the 2022 WTA Tour calendar, outlining the season through to the conclusion of the US Open on September 11.

25-02-2022
The WTA on Thursday announced further updates to the 2022 WTA Tour calendar, outlining the season through to the conclusion of the US Open on September 11. With the first half of the season already announced, the latest calendar features the next nine weeks of 2022. Following Wimbledon, the tour will remain in Europe for six WTA 250 tournaments - Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest), Ladies Open Lausanne, 33 Palermo Ladies Open, Hamburg European Open, Poland Open (Gdynia) and Prague Open.

The tour will then travel to North America for the hard-court swing beginning with the WTA 500 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (San Jose), followed by the WTA 1000 events of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers (Toronto) and the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati). Canada will also host a WTA 250 tournament, the National Bank Championships in Granby, held the same week as another 250-level tournament, Tennis in the Land (Cleveland), before the swing concludes with the US Open, which starts the week of August 29. (ANI)

