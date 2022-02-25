Mumbai concede 164-run first innings lead as Prithvi misses fifty after good start

Goa have ensured three points against Mumbai with a huge 164-run first innings lead as skipper Prithvi Shaw once again frittered away a good start on the second day of the group D Ranji Trophy match here on Friday.

After Mumbai were all out for 163 on the first day, Goa batted well enough to score 327 in their first innings riding on 96-run eighth wicket stand between Eknath Kerkar (71) and seamer Lakshay Garg (59).

For Mumbai, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani got 6 for 107.

Once they had taken the lead past 150-run mark, Mumbai came back to score 57 for one in the second innings with Shaw smashing 44 off 47 balls with six fours and a six.

However left-arm spinner Darshan Mishal got one to go straight and had the Mumbai skipper leg before with Akarshit Gomel (13) and veteran Dhawal Kulkarni at the crease.

Mumbai, who got three points against Saurashtra in the first game, would now like to score big on the third day and try for an outright win by posting a chaseable target for Goa to get full points from this fixture.

With only one team from each group qualifying for the next stage, even losing or dropping points in one game can prove to be costly.

Chirag's 235 propels Saurashtra past 500, Odisha in trouble ===================================== All-rounder Chirag Jani's 235 off 373 balls with 33 fours and four sixes took Saurashtra to a mammoth 501 in their first innings and by stumps on the second day, they reduced Odisha to 52 for 3 with their skipper and new CSK recruit Subhranshu Senapati at the crease.

Saurashtra need an outright win from this game as they got only one point from their first game and now require six to stay in contention and beat Mumbai to finish on top of group D.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 163 and 57/1 (Prithvi Shaw 44) vs Goa 327 (Eknath Kerkar 71, Lakshay Garg 59; Shamas Mulani 6/107).

Saurashtra 501 (Chirag Jani 235, Sheldon Jackson 75, Arpit Vasavada 61; Jayanta Behera 4/148) vs Odisha 52/3 (Debasish Samantray 20).

