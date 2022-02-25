Fazal Mahmood formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

Former Pakistan pacer Fazal Mahmood was on Friday formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously when PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain presented a commemoration cap to his daughter Shaista Mahmood and a plaque to his son Shahzad Mahmood. The ceremony took place ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 Eliminator 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Fazal was the first Pakistan cricketer to be named in Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year in 1955 following his heroics on the 1954 tour of England when he took 20 wickets in a four-Test series, including figures of six for 53 and six for 46 that helped Pakistan win The Oval Test by 24 runs. "It is an honour for me to formally induct Fazal Mahmood into the PCB Hall of Fame on behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Fazal's contributions to Pakistan cricket are unmatched. He sacrificed his Test selection for India and when he represented Pakistan after partition, he put Pakistan firmly on the world cricket map by producing successive match-winning performances against the top sides of that time," PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said in a statement.

"It was Fazal's persona, personality and stardom that inspired and attracted the subsequent generation of cricketers who not only went on to become the legends of the game, but also earned Pakistan priceless victories and success. It all started with Fazal. "Fazal will always be remembered as an iconic cricketer who spearheaded Pakistan's journey from a young Test playing nation into a world-beating side," he added.

In the 1956 Test against Australia in Karachi, Fazal had figures of six for 34 and seven for 80 as Pakistan beat Ian Johnson's Australia by nine wickets. "Fazal Mahmood was the first real hero and star of Pakistan cricket. He always took pride in representing Pakistan in international cricket and fondly shared his memories from his playing days. Post retirement, he continued his association with Pakistan cricket and made meaningful contributions," said Fazal's son Shahzad Mahmood.

"On behalf of my family, I thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for honouring him and inducting him into the PCB Hall of Fame," he added. (ANI)

