Soccer-Kenya, Zimbabwe suspended by FIFA

Both country's associations were dissolved by their respective governments last year but they were only suspended from all international football activity after a decision by FIFA's Council on Thursday. Kenya sports ministry in November disbanded its football federation as KFF president Nick Mwendwa was charged with multiple counts of fraud.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:43 IST
Kenya and Zimbabwe are the latest African football associations to be suspended by FIFA as world football's governing body continues its crackdown on government interference. Both country's associations were dissolved by their respective governments last year but they were only suspended from all international football activity after a decision by FIFA's Council on Thursday.

Kenya sports ministry in November disbanded its football federation as KFF president Nick Mwendwa was charged with multiple counts of fraud. He has since resigned as the federation's president. This month, four members of the Zimbabwe Football Association, including its president Felton Kamambo, appeared in a Harare court charged with fraud.

The executive committee of ZIFA was ordered dissolved last November by the country's Sports and Recreation Commission, a government-appointed body, amid allegations that money given to the association by the state for Zimbabwe's participation at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals was misappropriated. "Without prejudice to any investigations by national authorities or other judicial bodies, the FIFA Council decided to suspend the Football Kenya Federation and the Zimbabwe Football Association with immediate effect due to undue interference by a third party," said FIFA. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

