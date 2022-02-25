La Liga: Aiming to take 3 points, says Sevilla's Rafa Mir ahead of derby clash against Betis

Sevilla FC's Rafa Mir said that the focus of the team is to take three points against the local rivals Real Betis in the La Liga derby. Sevilla are making their final preparations to host 'El Gran Derbi' this coming Sunday, February 27. Notably, with 30 points from 12 home matches so far, courtesy of nine wins, three draws and zero defeats, Sevilla's 2.5 points per home game is the best in the division.

Talking about Sevilla's strategy for winning this intense derby, Rafa Mir said: "It's a really intense derby, everyone looks forward to it, everyone wants to win it, that's normal. We go out to win every game and even more so against our local rivals." "It's an intense game and an emotional occasion for the fans, the players and the club. As always, we'll be giving our all and aiming to take the 3 points. Whatever happens, happens, but what's certain is we'll be doing are very best," he added.

Rafa Mir, the Spanish striker has 11 total goals so far in 2021/22, with eight of them coming in La Liga, making him the only Sevilla player with a goal tally in double figures. The 24-year-old will be next seen in action for Sevilla in their league clash with Real Betis on February 27 which will be broadcasted on MTV India, Voot and Jio select platforms.

Talking about what makes Sevilla stand out from the rest of the teams, Rafa said: "Sevilla are what they are. A very big club with an incredible bunch of fans who get right behind their team. There are some amazing professionals at the club, great world-class players. And I think one of the differences with this Sevilla team is we are all really ambitious." "Everyone in the changing room and anyone who has anything to do with the club is eager to see the team do well. I think we have the potential to do great things," he pointed out.

After two fourth-place finishes in a row under Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla have taken yet another big step forward in 2021/22 and are Real Madrid's main challengers in the La Liga title race. (ANI)

