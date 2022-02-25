Left Menu

Weightlifter Sanket Sargar smashes Commonwealth, National records to clinch gold in Singapore, qualifies for Birmingham 2022

India's Sanket Sargar smashed the Commonwealth and the National record to secure a gold medal in the men's 55 kg category in the Singapore Weightlifting International here on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:02 IST
Weightlifter Sanket Sargar smashes Commonwealth, National records to clinch gold in Singapore, qualifies for Birmingham 2022
Sanket Sargar (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI

India's Sanket Sargar smashed the Commonwealth and the National record to secure a gold medal in the men's 55 kg category in the Singapore Weightlifting International here on Friday. With his gold medal performance in Singapore, Sanket also qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022. While another Indian Ch. Rishikanta Singh won silver to also book his ticket for Birmingham 2022.

Sanket Sargar lifted 256kg (Snatch - 113kg; C&J - 143kg) as he broke the Commonwealth and National record. For silver, Ch. Rishikanta Singh lifted 246kg (Snatch -110kg; C&J -136kg). "#TOPScheme (Development) Athlete Sanket Sargar smashed the Commonwealth Record and the #NationalRecords with his GOLD medal performance," SAI Media tweeted.

In the women's 59kg category, S. Bindyarani Devi won the gold medal with a total lift of 196kg (S-85kg; C&J-111kg). She also qualified for the CWG. Earlier in the day, Mirabai Chanu secured a gold medal in the 55 kg category by lifting a total of 191 kg in the Singapore Weightlifting International.

Chanu, who was competing in the 55 kg category for the very first time, lifted 191 kg (86kg+105kg) to stand on top of the podium in an uncompetitive field. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022