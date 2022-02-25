Left Menu

Kerala Blasters's Jorge Pereyra Diaz let off by AIFF DC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:34 IST
Kerala Blasters's Jorge Pereyra Diaz let off by AIFF DC
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Friday decided to impose no further sanctions on Kerala Blasters player Jorge Pereyra Diaz after he apologised for his conduct during an Indian Super League game against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Show caused after being charged for 'violent conduct', Pereyra Diaz apologized in writing for ''not only acting in a manner which is unbecoming of a professional footballer, but also jeopardising the club’s interests and reputation''.

Pereyra Diaz is now eligible for selection in Kerala Blasters FC's next assignment against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.

However, the AIFF body has informed the player that a ''repeat violation may be met with more severe punishment'', as per the verdict passed on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prabir Das of ATK Mohun Bagan has also been charged with a similar offence. In the same match, Das was shown a direct red card by the referee. The charge notice indicts Das of ''attempting to strike an opponent with excessive force - an act of violent conduct.'' PTI ATK KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022