BCCI constitutes 3-member committee to probe threats, intimidation from journalist to Saha

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter of India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha receiving threats and intimidation from a senior journalist.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:39 IST
Wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha (file image). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter of India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha receiving threats and intimidation from a senior journalist. "The three member committee comprises of BCCI Vice-President Mr Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Treasurer Mr Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Apex Council Member Mr Prabhtej Singh Bhatia. The committee will start the proceedings as early as next week," BCCI said in a statement.

Saha, a centrally contracted cricketer, was allegedly threatened by a senior journalist for not responding to his messages asking for an interview. BCCI said taking cognizance of the matter the apex board got in touch with Saha and decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

Saha on Tuesday had refused to reveal the name of the journalist who threatened him after the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was dropped from the squad against Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

