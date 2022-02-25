Left Menu

Qatar Open: Kontaveit demolishes Ostapenko challenge to cruise into final

The number four seed Anett Kontaveit's seven-month hot streak continued with a 6-1, 6-4 win over the number 15 seed Jelena Ostapenko in just 68 minutes in the Qatar Open semifinals.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:27 IST
Qatar Open: Kontaveit demolishes Ostapenko challenge to cruise into final
Estonia's Anett Kontaveit . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The number four seed Anett Kontaveit's seven-month hot streak continued with a 6-1, 6-4 win over the number 15 seed Jelena Ostapenko in just 68 minutes in the Qatar Open semifinals. The result puts Kontaveit into her seventh final since last August, five of which she has converted into titles so far. The last of those was in St. Petersburg a fortnight ago, and the Estonian has extended her winning streak from that tournament to nine matches so far in Doha.

Kontaveit also sealed a place in her second career WTA 1000 final following Wuhan 2018, where she was runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka. Dubai champion Ostapenko carried her own career-best nine-match winning streak into the all-Baltic clash, but came away with her fourth loss in five pro encounters with Kontaveit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022