Sports News Roundup: Klitschko brothers to take up arms and fight for Ukraine; Kenya, Zimbabwe suspended by FIFA and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris

UEFA has moved this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday. UEFA also said the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions would be played at neutral venues "until further notice".

Soccer-New York City bid to repeat as MLS Cup champions

New York City FC will need to step up their play from last season if they hopes to repeat as MLS Cup champions, head coach Ronny Deila said ahead of the start of the new campaign this weekend. NYCFC were road warriors during last year's playoffs, winning three consecutive games in hostile environments including a penalty shootout victory over Portland in the Cup Final to claim the franchise's first trophy.

Sport-IOC urges federations to move or cancel events in Russia, Belarus

International sports federations should either move or cancel sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday, a day after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine through Belarus when the invasion began on Thursday. Ukraine's chief of staff said on Friday that the Russians were now using an airfield in Belarus to line up troops to assault Kyiv.

Soccer-Man Utd withdraws Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights

Manchester United have withdrawn Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Premier League club said on Friday. Russia's Aeroflot was banned from flying to the United Kingdom on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine. UK Civil Aviation Authority said it had suspended Aeroflot's foreign carrier permit.

Sport-From soccer to F1, Russia stands to lose after invasion of Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was condemned by the sporting community on Thursday, with President Vladimir Putin's country set to lose hosting rights for the Champions League final while Formula One drivers said it was "wrong" to race there this year. Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday, sparking immediate sporting ramifications.

Cycling-Living room riders racing for rainbow jersey

When Ed Laverack set out on his journey to become a professional cyclist he could never have imagined having the chance to become a world champion from his living room. But on Saturday, in his flat in Swansea, Laverack will be one of 200 riders around the world hoping to win the UCI Esports World Championships and claim a coveted rainbow jersey.

Soccer-Kenya, Zimbabwe suspended by FIFA

Kenya and Zimbabwe are the latest African football associations to be suspended by FIFA as world football's governing body continues its crackdown on government interference. Both country's associations were dissolved by their respective governments last year but they were only suspended from all international football activity after a decision by FIFA's Council on Thursday.

Sport-Russia stripped of major events as invasion of Ukraine intensifies

As Russian forces moved deeper into Ukraine on Friday, sports bodies moved quickly to strip Russia of events, with St Petersburg losing the Champions League final while the Formula One Grand Prix will not be held in Sochi. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, with an estimated 100,000 people fleeing as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities.

Boxing-Klitschko brothers to take up arms and fight for Ukraine

Former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko said he would take up arms alongside his brother and fellow Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko to fight in what is a "bloody war" following Russia's invasion of their country Ukraine. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people have fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed.

Tennis-Russian world No.1 Medvedev calls for peace after "roller-coaster day"

Russian Daniil Medvedev said he wanted to promote peace around the world after a "roller-coaster day" when he was confirmed as the world's top tennis player and his country invaded Ukraine. U.S. Open champion Medvedev, who took the court in Acapulco, Mexico, hours after Novak Djokovic's quarter-final loss in Dubai meant the Russian would replace him at the top of the men's rankings on Monday, said it was not easy watching the news.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)