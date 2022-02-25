Dubai Tennis C'ships: Rublev battles past Hurkacz into final

Andrey Rublev on Friday battled past Hubert Hurkacz to enter the Dubai Tennis Championships final. The Russian bided his time after a fast start from Hubert Hurkacz in the semi-finals of the ATP 500 event, clinching a tense 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) victory over two hours, 23 minutes.

"I'm feeling super happy and super tired," said Rublev, who is now one win from his fifth ATP 500 title. "I could not imagine that it would happen this week again, that I would be in a final, and I'm just happy." Marseille champion Rublev had already come from a set down to beat both Soonwoo Kwon and Mackenzie McDonald this week, and the Russian was forced to battle once again to reach his first final in Dubai.

Having won the title last week in Marseille, Rublev admitted he was proud to reach another championship match despite the physical exertions of a busy schedule. He will now face either sixth seed Denis Shapovalov or Jiri Vesely in Saturday's championship match, two left-handers enjoying strong runs in Dubai. The second seed is wary of the threat of both. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)