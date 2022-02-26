Left Menu

Soccer-Uncertainty over owner Abramovich 'worrying' Chelsea, says Tuchel

We feel that it is horrible and there can be no doubt about it." Tuchel added that he and his players would struggle to shut out thoughts about the conflict in Ukraine and shift their focus to the League Cup final.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 08:18 IST
Soccer-Uncertainty over owner Abramovich 'worrying' Chelsea, says Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said that uncertainty over Russian owner Roman Abramovich's future in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine was weighing on the club ahead of their League Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday. Abramovich, who bought Chelsea Football Club in 2003, has not faced any sanctions yet, but was named in Parliament on Thursday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled Britain's largest-ever package of sanctions against Russia.

Tuchel said he was aware of British lawmakers' discussions about Abramovich. "I would love to take my right not to comment on this until there is a decision made," Tuchel told reporters on Friday. "But we are aware of it and it's distracting us, it's worrying us.

"To a certain degree I can understand the opinions and the critical opinions towards the club, towards us who represent that club. I can understand that and we cannot fully free ourselves from it. "Maybe people understand that me as a coach or the players, we don't have the insight what is really going on. At the moment we don't feel responsible for all this. We feel that it is horrible and there can be no doubt about it."

Tuchel added that he and his players would struggle to shut out thoughts about the conflict in Ukraine and shift their focus to the League Cup final. "I think the situation is too big and it is not an isolated situation somewhere," Tuchel said. "It concerns Europe, it's in Europe and we are part of Europe. We cannot say let's put this to the side.

"There is no running away from it. There is no shutting the doors and now we focus on football. We are still privileged to live in peace and freedom right here where we are right now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022