Left Menu

Antonio Conte insists he is ''committed'' to Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte insists he is committed to the club despite questioning his future there after a surprise midweek loss at relegation-threatened Burnley.Conte said Friday he has spoken to chairman Daniel Levy and that Tottenham is pleased with his performance even after losing four of their last five games in the English Premier League.Our chairman Daniel Levy, he knows very well that Im here to help the club in every moment and will help the club until the end, Conte said.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-02-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 10:32 IST
Antonio Conte insists he is ''committed'' to Tottenham
Antonio Conte Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte insists he is "committed" to the club despite questioning his future there after a surprise midweek loss at relegation-threatened Burnley.

Conte said Friday he has spoken to chairman Daniel Levy and that Tottenham is pleased with his performance even after losing four of their last five games in the English Premier League.

"Our chairman Daniel Levy, he knows very well that I'm here to help the club in every moment and will help the club until the end," Conte said. "He shows me great consideration every day and for this reason I am committed for this club much more because I know that the consideration of the club about myself is very, very high." After losing to Burnley 1-0, the Italian cast doubt about his future at the north London club after 3 1/2 months in the job.

Conte acknowledged Friday he's emotional after games, especially after losses.

"When I lose a game my mood is very bad, and I prefer to stay alone. For sure I need one day to recover, at least. It's me, you understand? I don't like to lose. If you ask me what I hate in life, it's to lose games. I am an honest person. It is difficult for me to lie or to hide the truth.'' Eighth-placed Tottenham visits Leeds on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022