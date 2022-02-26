Left Menu

Spain's Ramos-Viñolas reaches Chile Open semifinals

Second-seeded Albert Ramos-Violas of Spain advanced to the semifinals of the Chile Open after beating Argentinas Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final four of the clay-court tournament.Ramos-Violas, ranked No. 31, will face another Argentinian in the next round, Sebastin Bez, who earlier on Friday won 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against Brazils Thiago Monteiro. The other semifinal will feature home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo of Chile against Spains Pedro Martinez, the fourth-seeded player in the tournament.

PTI | Santiago | Updated: 26-02-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 10:35 IST
Second-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain advanced to the semifinals of the Chile Open after beating Argentina's Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final four of the clay-court tournament.

Ramos-Viñolas, ranked No. 31, will face another Argentinian in the next round, Sebastián Báez, who earlier on Friday won 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro. The other semifinal will feature home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo of Chile against Spain's Pedro Martinez, the fourth-seeded player in the tournament. Tabilo, who on Thursday eliminated top-seeded Cristian Garin, also of Chile, continued his winning streak with a 6-1, 6-4 win over sixth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

Spain's Martinez overcame Germany's Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

