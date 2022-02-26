Left Menu

Cam Norrie upsets Tsitsipas to extend hot streak in February

Cameron Norrie extended his hot streak in February by upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for the Mexican Open final where hell play either Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev.After losing all four of his matches in January, Norrie is 10-1 in February and arrived in Mexico after winning the third ATP Tour title of his career at Delray Beach.

PTI | Acapulco | Updated: 26-02-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 10:40 IST
Cam Norrie upsets Tsitsipas to extend hot streak in February
Cameron Norrie Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Cameron Norrie extended his hot streak in February by upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for the Mexican Open final where he'll play either Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev.

After losing all four of his matches in January, Norrie is 10-1 in February and arrived in Mexico after winning the third ATP Tour title of his career at Delray Beach. Norrie, the sixth-seeded player in Acapulco, matched the biggest win of his career by beating No. 4-ranked Tsitsipas. "I served very well today, I really enjoyed the match, it´s one of my best wins, I hope we can keep the run alive tomorrow", said Norrie.

Norrie had service breaks in the ninth game of the first and second set to defeat Tsitsipas.

Norrie´s previous biggest career win was he defeated Dominic Thiem, who was fourth in the ATP rankings, in the 2021 Lyon semifinal.

The British player now has a 4-20 record against top 10 opponents.

In his first final in Mexico, Norrie will play the winner of the late match between Nadal and Medvedev.

"It´s going to be a great match regardless of whom I´m going to play against, it´s going to be hard,'' Norrie said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022