NZ vs SA, 2nd Test: Jansen, Rabada shine as visitors gain upper hand (Stumps, Day 2)

South Africa managed to make steady inroads as the visitors gained upper hand against New Zealand on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test here at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Saturday. At stumps, New Zealand's score reads 157/5-- still trailing by 207 runs. Colin de Grandhomme (54*) and Daryl Mitchell (29*) are currently at the crease.

After bundling out Proteas for 364, New Zealand got off to a bad start as Tom Latham (0) and Will Young (3) were scalped cheaply by Kagiso Rabada and this brought Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls at the crease. Conway and Nicholls put on 42 runs for the third wicket, but as soon as New Zealand's innings started to come on track, the hosts lost the wicket of Conway (16) as he was sent back to the pavilion by Marco Jansen, reducing New Zealand to 51/3.

Soon after, Nicholls (39) was sent back to the pavilion by Jansen and the hosts went further into a slump at 83/4 in the 25th over. Tom Blundell (6) was then bowled by Rabada and South Africa gained full control of the game. In the end, Mitchell and De Grandhomme ensured that the Kiwis do not lose more wickets before the close of play. Earlier, resuming Day 2 at 238/3, Proteas managed to add 126 runs to the total before being bowled out. Neil Wagner returned with four wickets while Matt Henry took three wickets. For the Proteas, Sarel Erwee top-scored with a knock of 108 runs.

Brief Scores: South Africa 364 all out (Sarel Erwee 108, Aiden Markram 42; Neil Wagner 4-102); New Zealand 157/5 (Colin de Grandhomme 54*, Henry Nicholls 39; Kagiso Rabada 3-37). (ANI)

