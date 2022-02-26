Ind vs SL: Gaikwad ruled out of T20Is, Mayank added to squad

Left Menu

Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-02-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 12:50 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. "He had complained of pain in his right wrist joint ahead of the first T20I in Lucknow on Thursday and was examined by the BCCI Medical Team," stated an official statement.

An MRI scan was later conducted followed by a specialist consultation. Ruturaj will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala.

India's T20 squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

