Soccer-Three A-League games postponed due to extreme weather

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) on Saturday postponed three soccer games due to extreme weather in the states of New South Wales and Queensland. Weather officials have issued flood warnings in both states, with severe storms expected to persist into Sunday. The APL said that the women's A-League game between Brisbane Roar and Canberra United on Monday had been postponed due to excessive rain in Brisbane.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 13:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) on Saturday postponed three soccer games due to extreme weather in the states of New South Wales and Queensland. Weather officials have issued flood warnings in both states, with severe storms expected to persist into Sunday.

The APL said that the women's A-League game between Brisbane Roar and Canberra United on Monday had been postponed due to excessive rain in Brisbane. The men's and women's league matches between Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix on Sunday were also postponed due to drainage problems at the Western Sydney Stadium.

"Due to the rising Parramatta River and increased level of the surrounding water table, CommBank stadium's surface has been unable to drain and is therefore unfit for play," APL said in a statement. "The A-Leagues will continue to work closely with venue management to monitor the surface for the next 48 hours with the aim of rescheduling the games to later this week.

"The A-Leagues is coordinating with clubs to reschedule all postponed matches."

