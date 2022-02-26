Sports News Roundup: Soccer-UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris; Athletics-Australian middle distance icon Landy dies at 91 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris

UEFA has moved this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday. UEFA also said the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions would be played at neutral venues "until further notice".

Athletics-Australian middle distance icon Landy dies at 91

John Landy, the Australian middle-distance runner who became the second man to break the four-minute mile, has died at 91, prompting tributes from the athletics world. Landy held world records for the 1,500 meters and the mile and won Olympic bronze at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

Soccer-New York City bid to repeat as MLS Cup champions

New York City FC will need to step up their play from last season if they hopes to repeat as MLS Cup champions, head coach Ronny Deila said ahead of the start of the new campaign this weekend. NYCFC were road warriors during last year's playoffs, winning three consecutive games in hostile environments including a penalty shootout victory over Portland in the Cup Final to claim the franchise's first trophy.

Sport-IOC urges federations to move or cancel events in Russia, Belarus

International sports federations should either move or cancel sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday, a day after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine through Belarus when the invasion began on Thursday. Ukraine's chief of staff said on Friday that the Russians were now using an airfield in Belarus to line up troops to assault Kyiv.

Tennis-Nadal takes down Medvedev to set up Norrie date in Acapulco final

Rafa Nadal beat new world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-3 in a rematch of their Australian Open clash to storm into the final of the ATP 500 event in Acapulco on Friday. Nadal had to fight back from two sets down in their previous meeting in Melbourne in January to clinch a men's record 21st Grand Slam title, but in Mexico, it was the Spaniard who got off to a fast start.

NHL-Ovechkin calls for 'no more war' after Russia invades Ukraine

Alex Ovechkin, the Russian captain of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals, called for peace on Friday following his native country's invasion of Ukraine. Ovechkin, speaking to reporters for the first time since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine early on Thursday, said he does not want anyone to be killed or hurt and hopes the conflict ends quickly.

Cricket-Four dogs and a dream: how a 'cricket nomad' is coping in Kyiv

In a perfect world, Kobus Olivier would be teaching English in a private school in Kyiv and sowing cricket dreams in young minds in Ukraine. Instead, as Russian forces closed in on Kyiv, the chief executive of the Ukraine Cricket Federation (UCF) locked himself in his seventh-floor apartment in the capital.

Golf-DeChambeau plans return next week for Bay Hill title defense -report

Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau, who has missed the last three weeks with injury, plans to defend his title at next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, according to a report on the PGA Tour website on Friday. DeChambeau has not competed on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at Torrey Pines in late January and then withdrew ahead of the second round of the Asian Tour's Saudi International three weeks ago with hip and hand injuries.

Soccer-Beckham patience running low as Inter Miami enters third season

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham admits he is running low on patience as he looks for his club to finally make an impact in Major League Soccer when the new season kicks off on Saturday. As a player Beckham, the former-England captain and Manchester United, Real Madrid and Los Angeles Galaxy star, found plenty of success and collected a mountain of trophies. However, as a club owner, the path to the top has proved to be a bumpy one.

Sport-Russia stripped of major events as invasion of Ukraine intensifies

As Russian forces moved deeper into Ukraine on Friday, sports bodies moved quickly to strip Russia of events, with St Petersburg losing the Champions League final while the Formula One Grand Prix will not be held in Sochi. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, with an estimated 100,000 people fleeing as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities.

