Aleem and Illingworth to umpire PSL 7 final

Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires have been named as on-field umpires for the final of the Pakistan Super League 7 which will be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:36 IST
PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Aleem and Illingworth have collectively umpired in 81 T20 Internationals.

"While this will be Illingworth's maiden PSL final, Aleem, who is the most capped T20I umpire with 60 appearances, has previously umpired in the finals of 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2021 editions," stated an official release. Michael Gough, also from the elite panel, will be the third umpire, while Ahsan Raza from the ICC's international panel will be the fourth umpire.

Roshan Mahanama, ICC's former match referee, will lead the Playing Control Team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

