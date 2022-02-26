Left Menu

Acapulco: Nadal beats Medvedev to set up a final clash with Norrie

Rafael Nadal beats World No.1 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 to enter the final of the ATP Mexico Open. The 21-time grand slam champion Nadal will now face Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom in the final who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in another semi-final clash.

ANI | Acapulco | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:55 IST
Acapulco: Nadal beats Medvedev to set up a final clash with Norrie
Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie (Image: ATP Tour Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Rafael Nadal beats World No.1 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 to enter the final of the ATP Mexico Open. The 21-time grand slam champion Nadal will now face Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom in the final who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in another semi-final clash. Nadal's win against Medvedev was his 2nd victory within a span of 30 days. The Spaniard faced Medvedev for the first time after beating him in a hard-fought five-set encounter in the Australian Open 2022 final in Melbourne.

The 21-time grand slam winner has extended his unbeaten 2022 record to 14-0 by beating the Russian World No.1. The 35-year old will now take on World No.12, Cameron Norrie. Norrie registered a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in another semi-final match.

Nadal and Norrie are meeting each other for the first time in Acapulco while they have met each other thrice in their career where the Spaniard has managed to win all three. The 21-time grand slam champion is eyeing his fourth title in Acapulco winning it in 2005, 2013 and 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022