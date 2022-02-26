Left Menu

Veteran sports journalist passes away

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 15:28 IST
Veteran sports journalist passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran sports journalist V K Chandramouli, who had served Press Trust of India for more than 40 years, passed away here on Saturday due to post COVID-19 related complications, family sources said. He was 92.

The senior journalist is survived by one son, two daughters, three grandsons and two granddaughters.

Born on March 1, 1931, Chandramouli had covered several events in his career -- including the famous Asian Games in Bangkok, Ranji Trophy and also chess, his son V C Sridharan said.

''He had served PTI for more than 40 years and before that he had served The Indian Express newspaper in Chittoor for seven years,'' he told PTI.

Considering his service rendered to sports journalism, the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists Association honoured him with a shield, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022