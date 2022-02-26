Veteran sports journalist passes away

Veteran sports journalist V K Chandramouli, who had served Press Trust of India for more than 40 years, passed away here on Saturday due to post COVID-19 related complications, family sources said. He was 92.

The senior journalist is survived by one son, two daughters, three grandsons and two granddaughters.

Born on March 1, 1931, Chandramouli had covered several events in his career -- including the famous Asian Games in Bangkok, Ranji Trophy and also chess, his son V C Sridharan said.

''He had served PTI for more than 40 years and before that he had served The Indian Express newspaper in Chittoor for seven years,'' he told PTI.

Considering his service rendered to sports journalism, the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists Association honoured him with a shield, he added.

