India win toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I

India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I here in Dharamsala on Saturday.

ANI | Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-02-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 18:46 IST
Team India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I here in Dharamsala on Saturday. India had defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I. The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. India have fielded an unchanged XI for the second T20I while Sri Lanka have made two changes in the set-up.

Earlier in the day, BCCI informed that batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's squad for the remaining two T20Is. Mayank has joined the team in Dharamsala.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

