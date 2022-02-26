Left Menu

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh inaugurates new section of boxer Manoj's academy

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 26-02-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 19:01 IST
A recently-constructed section of three-time Commonwealth Games medal-winning boxer Manoj Kumar's boxing academy was on Saturday inaugurated by Haryana sports minister and former hockey player Sandeep Singh here.

The academy, which is a brain child of the two-time Olympian's elder brother Rajesh Kumar Rajound, was started in 2013 and last year a new block, comprising a boys hostel and mess area, was constructed within the premises. But it was not inaugurated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Singh, who is also a two-time Olympian, inaugurated the new addition in the academy, which is run under Manoj's Foundation. Arjuna awardee boxer Manoj, coach Rajesh Kumar and international boxer Mukesh Kumar was also present on the occasion. Singh, who represented the country in 2010 Commonwealth Games and 2012 London Olympics along with Manoj, was on his first visit to the academy.

''Manoj is my batch mate and it gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate the new block at his academy,'' said Singh, who represents Pehowa Vidhan Sabha constituency.

The Haryana sports minster also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh from his discretionary fund for the installation of a gym in the academy premises.

''We have started this academy with a mission to produce an Olympic medallist in the coming time and I would be able to achieve our dream by the 2028 Olympics,'' said Manoj.

