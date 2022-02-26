Shaikh leads Maharashtra’s fight-back, but Vidarbha has upper hand

Vidarbha gained upperhand in their Elite Group G Ranji Trophy game against Vidarbha despite Naushad Shaikh's stroke-filled 103 leading on the third day.

Vidarbha courtesy Ganesh Satish's 275 had posted a mammoth 569/5 declared in their first essay. Maharashtra, who started from their overnight score of 46/1 having lost opener Yash Nahar (22), had a mountain to climb. They ended the day at 273/6.

Maharashtra skipper Ankit Bawane also played his part to perfection by scoring 92.

Maharashtra were reduced to 63/3 as Vidarbha’s left-arm spinner Aditya Sarvate (5/64) grabbed two quick wickets, removing IPL specialist Rahul Tripathi (0) and last match's double centurion Pawan Shah (33) cheaply.

But then skipper Bawane, who is known as the 'crisis man' then found an able ally in Naushad as the two rallied the innings with their 184-run fourth wicket stand at the Gurgaon cricket ground. The duo pummelled a strong Vidarbha attack to submission even as Shaikh was the more aggressive one. While Bawane struck 10 fours, Shaikh hammered 13 boundaries and a maximum in his 196-ball innings.

Their partnership helped Maharashtra come back into the game. However, when it looked like that Shaikh would frustrate the Vidarbha bowlers more, it was Sarvate again who gave Vidarbha the much-needed break-through. He trapped Shaikh in front of the wicket, as Maharashtra lost their fourth wicket for 247.

Bawane and wicket-keeper Vishant More (0) also fell in quick succession as Vidarbha pegged back their rivals.

When stumps were drawn, Azim Kazi (10 not out) and Satyajeet Bachhav (05 not out) held fort and have a tough task at hand on the final day.

For Vidarbha, Sarvate was the pick of the bowlers. While the match looks headed for a draw, Vidarbha will fancy their chances of grabbing the crucial first innings lead. Brief Scores: Vidarbha 569/5 declared (Ganesh Satish 275, Akshay Wadkar 145 not out, Mukesh Choudhary 3/101, Satyajeet Bachhav 2/134) versus Maharashtra 273/6 (Naushad Shaikh 103, Ankit Bawane 92, Aditya Sarvate 5/64). Maharashtra trail by 297 runs.

At Rohtak: Assam 265 and 120 (Rishav Das 73, Pallav Kumar Das 12; Yash Dayal 4/37, Ankit Rajpoot 4/56) versus Uttar Pradesh 274 and 112/4 (Samarth Singh 51 not out, Rinku Singh 22 not out; Hridip Deka 2/27) Uttar Pradesh won by six wickets.

