India bids to host 44th Chess Olympiad after FIDE cancels events in Russia

India bids to host the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad later this year after the event was moved out of Russia's capital Moscow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 19:20 IST
Representative Image (Image: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
"It is confirmed. We have bid for the 44th Chess Olympiad to be played in India. It was supposed to take place in Russia which got cancelled due to war. So, we have made an offer to FIDE to host it in India." All India Chess Federation Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan to ANI. If India gets the approval to host the 44th Chess Olympiad then it would be the second major world event to be held in the country after the World Championship match in 2013 between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen in Chennai.

The Chess Olympiad 2022 was supposed to take place from July 26 July to August 8. The International Chess Federation FIDE took the Chess Olympiad and all other official competitions away from Russia. The other events that have been moved away from Russia are the first chess Olympiad for people with disabilities and the 93rd FIDE Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

