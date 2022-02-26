Ishant bowls only nine overs, Delhi all but out of quarterfinals race

Ishant Sharma got a wicket in his first spell but never looked incisive in his nine overs as Jharkhand, riding twin centuries from Nazim Siddiqui and Kumar Suraj, put Delhi on the brink of elimination in their group H Ranji Trophy match.

Jharkhand ended the third and penultimate day at 288 for five in 76 overs and, with an overall lead of 315, is all but sure of three points. They would probably bat another hour on the final day to nullify any remote chance of Delhi chasing the target in just five hours.

If Delhi end with another one point, they would only survive in theory as even a seven point game (bonus) against Chattisgarh won't allow them to surpass Tamil Nadu.

In the morning, Jonty Sidhu (79) was the fifth victim of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem when he tried to give him the charge as Delhi were all out for 224, giving Jharkhand an important 27-run lead.

They did come back strongly during the first session, reducing Jharkhand to 67 for four as both Navdeep Saini (13-2-45-1) and Ishant (9-2-29-1) bowled good opening spells in tandem.

However, once right-handed opener Siddiqui (110, 177 balls, 13x4) and the left-handed Suraj (129 batting off 160 balls, 17x4, 3x6) took charge, Delhi were slowly and surely batted out of the game during the second session when left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra (0/74 in 21 overs) looked flat compared to Nadeem.

Siddiqui played the cover drives well while Suraj was severe square of the wicket with his cuts and pulls.

Ishant bowled two more short spells but never looked in rhythm and, in fact, during his final spell, lost a bit of cool as Suraj treated him with disdain.

Once Delhi went wicket-less at tea, the shoulders started drooping and with Ishant not bowling much with the old ball, Jharkhand batters found other Delhi bowlers easy to negotiate as both off-spinners Lalit Yadav and Nitish Rana looked off-colour.

Tamil Nadu look good for full points ====================== Tamil Nadu reduced Chattisgarh to 261 for eight at stumps after declaring their first innings at 470 for nine.

Chattisgarh still need 59 runs to avoid follow-on with only two wickets in hand. For Chattisgarh, their skipper Harpreet Bhatia played a lone hand with an unbeaten 145 but hardly got any support from the other end. Left-arm spinner Ravi Srinivasan Sai Kishore (4/48) was the most successful bowler.

An outright win on the final day will take Tamil Nadu to nine points and on top of the table before the final match against Jharkhand, while Chattisgarh need to save the match and remain on top with seven points, having won the first game outright.

Brief Scores Jharkhand 251 and 288/5 (Nazim Siddqui 110, Kumar Suraj 129 batting, Ishant Sharma 1/29, Navdeep Saini 1/45).

Delhi 224 (Jonty Sidhu 79, Shahbaz Nadeem 5/58).

Tamil Nadu 470/9 decl. Chattisgarh 261/8 (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 145 batting, R Sai Kishore 4/48).

