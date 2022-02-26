Shanaka, Nissanka take Sri Lanka to 183 for 5 against India

Left Menu

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:45 IST
Opener Pathum Nissanka smashed 75 off 53 balls as Sri Lanka posted 183 for five against India in the second T20 International here on Saturday.

Apart from Nissanka, skipper Dasun Shanaka's whirlwind 47 off 19 balls helped the visitors add 58 runs from 4.2 overs as Sri Lanka crossed the 170-run mark.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah with 1/24 had best figures as 72 runs came off last four overs.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 183/5 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 75 off 53 balls, Dasun Shanaka 47 off 19 balls; Jasprit Bumrah 1/24) vs India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

