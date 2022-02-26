Left Menu

Rugby-Flamboyant France thrash hosts Scotland 36-17

France were at their flamboyant best as they scored six tries in thumping Scotland 36-17 at Murrayfield on Saturday to make it three wins out of three in the Six Nations this year. Finn Russell converted one of the tries and added a penalty while Stuart Hogg converted the other.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 21:47 IST
France were at their flamboyant best as they scored six tries in thumping Scotland 36-17 at Murrayfield on Saturday to make it three wins out of three in the Six Nations this year. Two tries in the opening 13 minutes served notice of their form and status as tournament favourites, as Paul Willemse and Yoram Moefana went over early.

There were four more tries from Gale Fickou, Jonathan Danty and Damien Penaud (2) in a devastating performance, with Melvyn Jaminet adding three conversions Scotland offered resistance at stages but only went over the line twice through loose forward Rory Darge, making his first start for the home team, and Duhan van der Merwe. Finn Russell converted one of the tries and added a penalty while Stuart Hogg converted the other. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

