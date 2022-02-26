Left Menu

Cycling-Pogacar wins UAE Tour for second successive year

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar won the UAE Tour for the second year in a row after outclassing his rivals on the seventh and final stage on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 21:51 IST
Cycling-Pogacar wins UAE Tour for second successive year
Image Credit: Flickr

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar won the UAE Tour for the second year in a row after outclassing his rivals on the seventh and final stage on Saturday. Already leading the GC standings after Friday's racing, the Tour de France champion kept main rival Adam Yates on a leash and sprinted clear in the final kilometre up the Jebel Hafeet climb.

Britain's Yates finished second on the stage and second overall, 22 seconds back, while Spain's Pello Bilbao was third. The UAE Tour, the only UCI World Tour race in the Middle East, is seen as a gauge of early-season form, and Pogacar showed he will again be tough to stop this year.

"It's always a pleasure to win at Jebel Hafeet, especially after such hard work from the team," the UAE Team Emirates rider, who has won the stage three years in a row, said. "At some point, Adam (Yates) went on the attack and it was one of the hardest attacks I've ever experienced.

"The UAE Tour is the first goal of the season for us. It's our home race. From now on I'll try to be in good shape for as long as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022