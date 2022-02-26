Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer - Bielsa takes blame for Leeds slump and porous defence

Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa insisted the players are not to blame for his side's recent poor form following their 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday - the Yorkshire club's fifth defeat in their last six matches. Another heavy defeat took Leeds' goals conceded tally to 20 in February, the most a side has ever shipped in a single calendar month in the competition, and the most in a month by a top-flight side overall since Newcastle United in April 1986.

Boxing great Wladimir Klitschko urges world to 'act now' on Ukraine

Former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko appealed to the world on Saturday to stop the conflict in his native Ukraine and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. Wladimir and his brother Vitali, also a former world heavyweight champion and now mayor of Kyiv, have both vowed to take up arms against invading Russian forces.

Boxing - Alvarez to move up to light-heavyweight, face Bivol in WBA title bout

Undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will move up to the light-heavyweight class to take on undefeated Russian Dmitry Bivol in a WBA title fight on May 7, the Mexican has confirmed. Alvarez, 31, claimed the undisputed title after knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their bout in Las Vegas in November to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts, giving him a record of 57 wins out of 60 fights.

Tennis-Nadal takes down Medvedev to set up Norrie date in Acapulco final

Rafa Nadal beat new world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-3 in a rematch of their Australian Open clash to storm into the final of the ATP 500 event in Acapulco on Friday. Nadal had to fight back from two sets down in their previous meeting in Melbourne in January to clinch a men's record 21st Grand Slam title, but in Mexico, it was the Spaniard who got off to a fast start.

Soccer - Brighton v Aston Villa delayed due to traffic

The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa on Saturday was delayed to a 3:30pm (1530 GMT) kickoff due to traffic, the two clubs said. British media said Villa's team bus had arrived at the stadium just half an hour before the scheduled start.

Rugby-Flamboyant France thrash hosts Scotland 36-17

France were at their flamboyant best as they scored six tries in thumping Scotland 36-17 at Murrayfield on Saturday to make it three wins out of three in the Six Nations this year. Two tries in the opening 13 minutes served notice of their form and status as tournament favourites, as Paul Willemse and Yoram Moefana went over early.

Soccer - Three Brazilian soccer players flee Ukraine

Three Brazilian footballers who play for Ukrainian Premier Liga club SK Dnipro-1 have fled the war-torn nation and crossed the border into Romania, they said on social media on Saturday. Gabriel Busanello, Bill and Felipe Pires all posted messages informing family and fans that they were safe.

Soccer-Poland, Sweden refuse to play World Cup match with Russia

Poland and Sweden said they would not play their soccer World Cup qualifiers against Russia in March, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the governing bodies of both national teams said on Saturday. The playoff matches are set to be held in March to fill a slot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and several Poland players including captain Robert Lewandowski backed the decision with statements on social media.

Skiing-Norway tells Russia 'we do not want your participation' at upcoming events

The executive board of the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Saturday it does not want Russian athletes competing at upcoming World Cup races and world championships in Norway after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine this week. Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running. The invasion has drawn widespread international condemnation, including in the sports world.

Soccer-Leeds' relegation fears intensify after thrashing by Spurs

Leeds United's Premier League relegation fears intensified after they slumped to a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Having conceded 16 goals in their last four matches, Leeds had clearly not solved their defensive issues ahead of Spurs' visit, and whatever game plan they had was thrown out the window within 15 minutes as Matt Doherty and Dejan Kulusevski put Spurs 2-0 up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)