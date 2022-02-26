Left Menu

PM Modi lauds Sadia Tariq for winning gold in Moscow Wushu Stars Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sadia Tariq on winning a gold medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship, which is being held from February 22 to 28.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 23:54 IST
PM Modi lauds Sadia Tariq for winning gold in Moscow Wushu Stars Championship
India's wushu fighter Sadia Tariq (Photo: Twitter/Rajyavardhan Rathore). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sadia Tariq on winning a gold medal in the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship, which is being held from February 22 to 28. Sadia won the gold medal in Wushu Championship in Moscow by defeating a local player. Moscow Wushu Stars Championship is the approved event in the Annual Calendar Training and Competition of the Sports Authority of India.

"Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship. Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," PM Modi said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, former Sports Minister and Athens Olympics medalist Rajyavardhan Rathore also took to Twitter and congratulated Sadia for her gold-winning effort.

Sadia is from Srinagar and recently won a Gold medal in the 20th Junior National Wushu Championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022