Lahore Qalandars want to settle for nothing but PSL trophy, says Shaheen Shah Afridi

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi has said the team will go all guns blazing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy in the final on Sunday.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 27-02-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 00:57 IST
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi has said the team will go all guns blazing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy in the final on Sunday. Mohammad Rizwan-captained defending champions Multan Sultans will take on Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars on Sunday in the PSL final.

"After Friday's night's incredible win, we want to settle for nothing but the HBL PSL trophy. The last month and a bit has been a memorable journey," said Shaheen Shah Afridi in a PCB release. "After our success in Karachi we have succeeded in raising the level of our game further backed by the passionate Lahore crowd," he added.

The Pakistan bowler said the Lahore Qalandars have the belief to win the trophy despite facing Multan in the summit clash. "The joy of playing in front of a packed home crowd and winning is second to none. I really want to thank the Lahore crowd and request them to pack the GSL once again on Sunday as we will give it our all to win our first HBL PSL trophy in their presence," said Shaheen.

"I am delighted with how the team has performed so far, we have come through tough situations with bat and ball as we have been challenged every inch of the way in this incredibly tough tournament. Multan is the form side but we have the belief that we can beat them and we will try our very best," he added. Qalandars have won seven out of 12 matches this year. On a head-to-head in this tournament, Sultans lead Qalandars 2-1. (ANI)

