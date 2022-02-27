Rugby-England hold off Welsh comeback for 23-19 victory

The goalkicking of flyhalf Marcus Smith ensured that England survived a second-half surge by Wales to triumph 23-19 at Twickenham on Saturday to stay in the hunt for the Six Nations title - and effectively end Welsh hopes of retaining it.

England led 17-0 early in the second half after four Marcus Smith penalties and a try by Alex Dombrandt but Wales closed the gap to five points with tries by Josh Adams and Nick Tompkins. Two more Smith penalties looked to have got the job done but never-say-die Wales scored again through replacement scrumhalf Kieran Hardy to ensure the first Twickenham crowd to watch a Six Nations match for two years had to endure a nail-biting finale.

The win takes second-placed England to 10 points, four behind France, who beat Scotland 36-17 at Murrayfield earlier to make it three wins from three. England host Ireland in two weeks before signing off in a potential title decider in Paris. Wales, who lost their opening game to Ireland, have five points and are just about out of the running.

"We know how proud the Welsh team is and we knew they were going to come back. We stuck at it as a team but we got the job done in the end," said man of the match Smith. "We knew they were going to have their passion. Luckily we built enough of a lead. We'll look at the second half and try to build on that going into Ireland."

It was a match of contrasting halves, with all four tries coming after the break as things opened up, albeit Wales being forced into finding a more expansive approach. After a forgettable first half, England came out firing in the second and a terrible defensive Wales lineout throw was gobbled up by Dombrandt who did brilliantly to stretch over the line.

Wales had hardly threatened but hit back quickly with Adams crossing in the corner and they then hammered the England line again before going wide for Tompkins to charge over, and with Biggar converting it was suddenly 17-12 with half an hour to go. Eddie Jones, who had talked in midweek about how Wales always find a way to stay in the fight at Twickenham, responded by sending on scrumhalf Ben Youngs to win his 115th cap – an England record that took him beyond World Cup-winning prop Jason Leonard.

England did settle down and stretched the lead to what looked like a safe margin with two superbly-struck Smith penalties. Wales refused to wilt, however, and after Hardy slipped through for a last minute try they put the home fans through the wringer as they desperately kept the ball alive before England finally wrestled it back and, fittingly, Youngs ended the game by hoofing it into the crowd.

"We spoke all week about a fast start and I'm really disappointed we went 17-0 down - it shaped the way the game went," said Wales captain Dan Biggar. "The breakdown was a bit of a killer for us and we couldn't retain possession. When we strung some phases together we caused them all sorts of problems and I'm really pleased with the character shown by the lads to get ourselves back in the game If we can start well we'll be right in the mix."

