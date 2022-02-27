Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Cash, Watkins strike as Villa down toothless Brighton

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash scored his second goal for the club before forward Ollie Watkins struck in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in a tetchy Premier League encounter on Saturday. Villa's arrival at Brighton's Amex Stadium was delayed due to traffic problems and they clicked into gear after a sluggish start when Cash controlled a pass from the left and fired a low shot past Robert Sanchez in the 17th minute.

Boxing great Wladimir Klitschko urges world to 'act now' on Ukraine

Former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko appealed to the world on Saturday to stop the conflict in his native Ukraine and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. Wladimir and his brother Vitali, also a former world heavyweight champion and now mayor of Kyiv, have both vowed to take up arms against invading Russian forces.

Soccer-Ukraine solidarity, anti-war messages across stadiums

Manchester City and Everton players took to the field wearing Ukrainian flags before their Premier League game on Saturday while there were anti-war messages at stadiums elsewhere following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. City players walked out before the game at Everton's Goodison Park, wearing t-shirts featuring the Ukrainian flag and the slogan 'No War' while the home players were all draped in the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine.

Soccer-Chelsea owner Abramovich gives trustees stewardship of club amid Ukraine pressure

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has given trustees of the London side's foundation stewardship of the Premier League club, the Russian billionaire said on Saturday, amid calls in Britain that he be sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich, who bought the London club in 2003, said the foundation was in the "best position to look after the interests" of the club.

Soccer-Newcastle claim vital win at Brentford on Eriksen's return

Newcastle United claimed a fourth win in five Premier League games with a crucial 2-0 victory at 10-man Brentford allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone on Saturday.

Brentford were up against it from the moment Josh Dasilva was sent off in the 11th minute and Newcastle took full advantage with Joelinton heading them in front.

Tennis-Emotional Swiatek voices support for Ukraine after Doha title win

Newly crowned Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek lent her support to the people in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, saying she found it hard to picture a conflict so close to her homeland. Poland's Swiatek stormed to a 6-2 6-0 victory in the Doha final, beating fourth seed Anett Kontaveit in 64 minutes on Saturday and ending the Estonian's nine-match win streak.

NBA-LeBron plans to stay with struggling Lakers

LeBron James pushed back on rumors that he was looking to move on from the underperforming Los Angeles Lakers, saying he intended to stay with the team for as long as he can play. Speaking to reporters following the Lakers 105-102 loss to the Clippers on Friday, the 37-year-old Ohio native dismissed talk that he could once again return to the Cleveland Cavaliers or pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Soccer-Man City restore six-point lead, United held by Watford

Manchester City re-opened a six-point lead in the Premier League but needed a late goal at Everton and a slice of luck to keep their destiny in their own hands on Saturday. Phil Foden struck the only goal in the 82nd minute to break Everton's resistance but City breathed a sigh of relief when Rodri got away with a handball soon after with VAR failing to award Everton a penalty.

Soccer-Poland, Sweden refuse to play World Cup match with Russia

Poland and Sweden said they would not play their soccer World Cup qualifiers against Russia in March, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the governing bodies of both national teams said on Saturday. The playoff matches are set to be held in March to fill a slot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and several Poland players including captain Robert Lewandowski backed the decision with statements on social media.

Skiing-Norway tells Russia 'we do not want your participation' at upcoming events

The executive board of the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Saturday it does not want Russian athletes competing at upcoming World Cup races and world championships in Norway after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine this week. Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running. The invasion has drawn widespread international condemnation, including in the sports world.

