Ind vs SL: Contributing positively to team's success means a lot, says Samson

Batter Sanju Samson expressed happiness after his knock helped Team India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday. Samson also played a knock of 39 runs off 25 balls to help his side clinch the victory.

"I think the wicket was playing really well. The outfield is flying, boundaries short at this ground. When we were in good rhythm we knew this is easily chasable. 10 per over at this ground isn't a huge task. The partnership with Shreyas Iyer helped me take extra time to get the rhythm back. We both have played enough cricket to understand who is going well and who needs time. I wanted to go after the bowling, but the rhythm wasn't there for the starting 10-12 balls," said Samson in a post-match presentation. "We are getting used to the conditions and doing whatever is needed. Really special day for me. I made my debut seven years ago and finally contributing positively to the team's success means a lot to me playing for the country," he added.

Chasing 184, India got off to a bad start as the side lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over. Dushmantha Chameera removed Rohit as the batter edged the ball onto the stumps. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 35-run stand but Lahiru Kumara removed the batter in the sixth over. Shreyas and Sanju Samson then carried the innings and accelerated at the right time to get close to the target.

Samson got out in the 13th over as Binura Fernando grabbed a one-handed catch to reduced India to 128/3. However, Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer (74) took India home with an easy win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I. Jadeja and Shreyas stitched an important 58-run stand in 25 balls.

With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)