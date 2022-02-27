Ind vs SL: Could have done better in powerplay with bat, says Shanaka
Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said that his team could have done better in the powerplay while batting in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday.
"It was a good score in the conditions, we started well, but should have done more in the powerplay. The ball did a bit during the powerplay though. We did plan to have Lahiru (Kumara) bowl after the first 6 overs, perhaps could have had him for one more over," said Shanaka after the second T20I ended. "The wicket was superb, the ball was coming on nicely and I played to my strengths. We will look to get out of the series with a win," he added.
With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday. (ANI)
