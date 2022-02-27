Left Menu

Ind vs SL: Could have done better in powerplay with bat, says Shanaka

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said that his team could have done better in the powerplay while batting in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

ANI | Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 08:12 IST
Ind vs SL: Could have done better in powerplay with bat, says Shanaka
Sri Lanka in action against India (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said that his team could have done better in the powerplay while batting in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday.

"It was a good score in the conditions, we started well, but should have done more in the powerplay. The ball did a bit during the powerplay though. We did plan to have Lahiru (Kumara) bowl after the first 6 overs, perhaps could have had him for one more over," said Shanaka after the second T20I ended. "The wicket was superb, the ball was coming on nicely and I played to my strengths. We will look to get out of the series with a win," he added.

With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022