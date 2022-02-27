Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana hit on head during warm-up match against SA

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana was struck on the head in the early stages of the warm-up match ahead of the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup. She was hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during the ongoing warm-up match against South Africa on Sunday, reported ICC's official website.

The left-handed batter was then looked upon by the team doctor and she retired hurt after an over and a half. Mandhana felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff and she left the ground as a precaution.

In the ongoing warm-up match, India posted 244 after they were sent into bat by South African captain Sune Luus. Going was slow for the Mithali Raj-led side, Yastika Bhatia scored 58 runs for India while Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century. Captain Mithali Raj was run out after a mix-up with Bhatia for a duck, though the innings belonged to Harmanpreet Kaur, who raced along with little risk.

Harmanpreet played a knock of 103 runs off 114 balls with the help of 9 boundaries as India posted a total of more than the 240-run mark. (ANI)

