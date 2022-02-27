This match reflects story of our season: FC Goa's assistant coach Clifford Miranda

FC Goa assistant head coach Clifford Miranda was pleased with the spirit and quality of his team's performance despite falling to a 0-2 defeat to defending champions Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. Like most matches this season, FC Goa missed many chances to score and were punished for mistakes at the back.

"We have a squad and that's why we have a squad. When someone is not there, there is someone who steps up. And I think whoever came in today, it was a fantastic performance by the team, both individually as well as collectively. We created more chances, we defended well, we were good in positional play in attack, we were first to second balls, but this is just the story of our season. We get punished for mistakes that we make," said Clifford Miranda in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website. "It's always nice to take the lead whether it's a penalty or from open play. I never blame the players. We tried and the goalkeeper made a save. If we take an early lead, it helps the team but then the penalty can go either way. I felt we created enough chances apart from the penalty to take the lead and win this game," he added.

The assistant head coach further said that he is impressed with how his team has performed but felt disappointed with the result. "For the outside world, we had nothing to play for but if you see the players the way they played, the way we performed from the first minute to the last, we worked hard for each other and the team. And you can see the feeling when we lost, we were disappointed because, after a wonderful and spirited performance with and without the ball, we went away with nothing," said the assistant head coach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)